The Nigerian stock market ended the first month of the year 2022 on a strong positive note as investors’ investment went up by N2.827 trillion.

Reviewing stock market activities in January, the basic indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), All-Share Index gained 9.15 per cent to close on January 31, 2022 at 46,624.67 basis points, from 42,716.44 points at which it opened for the year. Market capitalisation for the period rose by N2.827 trillion to close at N25.124 trillion as at January 31, 2022 from N22.297 trillion.

Most of the sectorial performance were positive as at January 28, 2022. The NGX’s Oil & Gas index recorded the highest rise during the month with a gain of 13.78 per cent. The Banking index followed with a monthly gain of 8.22 per cent, while NGX Industrial Goods index rose by 2.90 per cent in the month of January.

Others are NSE Pension, Lotus II, NGX 30 and Premium Board, indices recorded a monthly gain of 1.97 per cent, 1.84 per cent, 1.78 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. On the other side, NGX Insurance recorded a monthly loss of 5.76 per cent, while NGX Consumer Goods declined by 2.26 per cent month-to-month as at January 28, 2022.

During the month, BUA Foods Plc was listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on January 4, 2022. Specifically, 18 billion shares of BUA Foods were listed at N40 per share, adding N720 billion to the NGX market capitalisation.

Capital market analysts stated that January was a great month as the Nigerian stock market started the year 2022 on a bullish note, driven by positive sentiment, listing of BUA Foods and corporate earnings expectations.

The managing director/CEO of Trust Yields Securities Limited, Mr. Rasheed Yussuff stated that, a steady increase in global oil price and management of COVID-19 pandemic, among others have impacted on the stock market performance in January.

He predicated of the stock market to maintain positive performance in February, stressing that investors are anticipating positive results from listed companies.

To him, audited results of listed companies will be released between February and March. The audited results will confirm or not confirm if the market going to be positive or witness profit-taking by investors.

“When you see the stock price moving, everyone will expect that listed companies will release impressive 2021 accounts between now and March on the NGX. Because of that expectation, you can expect the stock market to be moving up.

“By March when the audited accounts started coming out, if it confirms investors’ expectations, it will appreciate further. On the other hand, if the accounts are not impressive, then the stock market begins to tumble. It is natural in January that the stock market always appreciates in anticipation of results from listed companies,” he stated.

Also, the CEO, Wyoming Capital & Partners, Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka, attributed the growth in stock market to investors taking position for dividend payout by listed companies on the NGX.

He stated that, “the appreciation we are witnessing in January 2022 most times, build-up from December till February. However, for this year, it started very late, the growth in January is expected. Investors are taking position on companies that consistently pay dividend.”

Analyst at PAC Holdings, Mr. Wole Adeyeye explained that most listed stocks are currently below their intrinsic values and investors are taking advantage of these cheap stocks, saying, “in addition, most listed companies are expected to have an impressive full year 2020 financial results and are also expected to pay an attractive dividend. As a result, most investors are gradually positioning themselves for dividend payment.”

In its report, ‘Nigeria Outlook 2022’ analysts at United Capital Plc said: “we believe 2022 would be a year to target yields and in the case of equities, dividend yield. That said, we expect Q1, 2022 to remain fairly upbeat which presents investors with an opportunity to ride the momentum of positive corporate earnings and dividend announcements.

“Subsequently, we believe maintaining a passive approach towards equity investment in subsequent quarters would be prudent, with a preference for high yielding debt instruments. That said, we do not believe it will be all doom and gloom, as we expect pockets of opportunities to show up due to factors such as special corporate actions, exceptional corporate performance and depressed valuations.”