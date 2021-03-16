BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Sell pressures in the Nigerian equities market continued in the first trading session of the week, yesterday with sell-offs in 19 stocks dragging the benchmark index down by 0.22 per cent.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 86.84 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.22 per cent to close at 38,561.84 points. While the overall market capitalisation value lost N45 billion to close at N20.176 trillion.

Market loss was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Nigerian Breweries, Guaranty Trust Bank, Guinness Nigeria, Dangote Sugar Refinery and International Breweries.

This week, United Capital Plc expected the market to receive some respite as sellers take a breather.

It explained that, “with Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the All Share Index (ASI) at 28.3, the bourse is poised for a temporary rebound. That said, we note that the Nigerian equities market is in a mid-term lull as the ASI remains below its 50-day MA and the 20-day MA remains firmly below the 50-day MA, two strong bearish indicators.”

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said: “we expect to see sustained sell pressures as investors lean towards the fixed income space.”

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment turned negative, as 19 stocks lost relative to 17 gainers. Wapic Insurance recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at 55 kobo, per share. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) followed with a gain 9.73 per cent to close at N6.20, while Smart Products Nigeria rose by 8.33 per cent to close at 26 kobo, per share.

NEM Insurance went up by 7.88 per cent to close at N2.19, while Berger Paints appreciated by 7.44 per cent to close at N6.50, per share. On the other hand, Regency Alliance Insurance led the losers’ chart by 9.09 per cent to close at 30 kobo, while Livestock Feeds followed with a decline of 8.50 per cent to close at N1.83, per share.

Nigerian Breweries lost 5.34 per cent to close at N47.00, while Lasaco Assurance and Jaiz Bank shed 4.62 per cent each, to close at N1.24 and 62 kobo, respectively, per share.

Also, the total volume traded declined by 37.2 per cent to 184.528 million shares, worth N2.518 billion, and traded in 3,527 deals. Transactions in the shares of FBN Holdings (FBNH) topped the activity chart with 31.144 million shares valued at N225.975 million. Notore Chemical Industries followed with 22 million shares worth N1.375 billion, while Fidelity Bank traded 15.282 million shares valued at N35.308 million.

Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 10.787 million shares valued at N2.418 million, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) transacted 8.681 million shares worth N7.108 million.