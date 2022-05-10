Extending gains from the last week, Nigerian equities yesterday closed sharply higher to open the week, as the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) gained by N521billion translating to 1.90 per cent gain, the biggest single day gain since December 31, 2021 to cross 51,000 points.

Precisely, the All-Share Index rose by 967.45 absolute points, representing an increase of 1.90 per cent to close at 51,902.48 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N521 billion to close at N27.981 trillion.

The market’s strong performance was driven by gains in telco heavyweights, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN). In addition, Presco, Nigerian Breweries, Conoil and Cadbury Nigeria contributed to the strong close.

This week, GTI Securities Limited said: “equity market resume positive, extending the bullish run to twelve consecutive trading days, as investors continued to take position in both the large and medium stocks across some major market sectors. We expect this trend to continue, as investors search for stocks with good fundamentals and positive returns.”

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth was positive as 37 stocks gained, relative to 21 losers.

recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N77.00, per share. Cadbury Nigeria followed with a gain 9.96 per cent to close at N14.90, while Royal Exchange rose by 9.90 per cent to close at N1.11, per share.

Champion Breweries rose by 9.88 per cent to close at N3.67, while International Breweries appreciated by 9.63 per cent to close at N7.40, per share.

On the other hand, Transcorp Hotels led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N4.05, per share. Guinness Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.59 per cent to close at N99.45, while Multiverse Mining and Exploration depreciated by 9.09 per cent to close at 20 kobo, per share.

Wapic Insurance declined by 6.67 per cent to close at 42 kobo, while SUNU Assurance Nigeria depreciated by 6.06 per cent to close at 31 kobo, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trades declined by 29.68 per cent to 337.564 million units, valued at N5.555 billion, and exchanged in 7,684 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) topped the activity chart with 37.757 million shares valued at N45.005 million. Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) followed with 24.757 million shares worth N580.630 million, while Zenith Bank traded 21.200 million shares valued at N521.669 million.

Access Holdings traded 19.348 million shares valued at N185.445 million, while FBN Holdings (FBNH) transacted 15.850 million shares worth N190.264 million.