The Nigerian equities market yesterday extended positive outing into the new month of February with a gain of N263 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 486.54 absolute points, representing a growth of 1.04 per cent to close at 47,111.21 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation size gained N263 billion to close at N25.387 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; SEPLAT Energy, Presco, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Conoil and Lafarge Africa.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited anticipated an extended bullish run as more corporates release positive earnings result.

ADVERTISEMENT

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 36 stocks gained relative to 21 losers. SEPLAT Energy recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N869.00, per share. Conoil followed with a gain 9.79 per cent to close at N24.10, while Academy Press rose by 9.57 per cent to close at N1.03, per share.

T. Briscoe went up by 9.09 per cent to close at 24 kobo, while Presco appreciated by 8.75 per cent to close at N105.00, per share.

On the other hand, Caverton Offshore Support Group led the losers’ chart by 9.50 per cent to close at N1.62, per share. Eterna followed with a decline of 9.17 per cent to close at N5.45, while NCR shed 9.09 per cent to close at N3.00, per share.

Japaul Gold and Ventures lost 7.50 per cent to close at 37 kobo, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) shed 7.20 per cent to close at N11.60, per share.

However, the total volume traded decreased by 21.63 per cent to 341.516 million units, valued at N3.692 billion, and exchanged in 6,417 deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transactions in the shares of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) topped the activity chart with 32.110 million shares valued at N37.462 million. Fidelity Bank followed with 25.155 million shares worth N71.503 million, while Access Bank traded 23.463 million shares valued at N238.277 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 21.119 million shares valued at N587.324 million, while Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup) transacted 20.512 million shares worth N502.540 million.