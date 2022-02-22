The Nigerian equities market yesterday ended the first trading day of the week on a positive note as investors gained N51 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 93.43 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.20 per cent to close at 47,111.21 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation size gained N51 billion to close at N25.457 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Guinness Nigeria, United Capital, Africa Prudential, May & Baker Nigeria and International Breweries.

On market outlook, GTI Securities Limited said: “investors remain jittery about the state of the economy and have resolved to study conditions before making aggressive bets. This can be seen in tepid market volatility from the past week.

“Barring any significant events, we expect the market activities to maintain its current lukewarm trend, however, it is expected that the week experiences some positivity as investors take positions in stocks yet to release their financial statements.”

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth was positive as 31 stocks gained relative to 17 losers. R.T. Briscoe Nigeria and United Capital recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at 66 kobo and N13.20, respectively, while Africa Prudential followed with a gain 9.56 per cent to close at N7.45, per share.

Academy Press went up by 9.50 per cent to close at N1.96, while Champion Breweries appreciated by 8.78 per cent to close at N2.23, per share. On the other hand, Juli Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.76 per cent to close at 74 kobo, per share.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration followed with a decline of 8.00 per cent to close at 23 kobo, while Mutual Benefits Assurance shed 7.14 per cent to close at 26 kobo, per share.

Flour Mills of Nigeria lost 4.56 per cent to close at N33.50, while Honeywell Flour Mills shed 4.23 per cent to close at N3.85, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume traded decreased marginally by 0.76 per cent to 421.458 million units, valued at N4.221 billion, and exchanged in 5,961 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) topped the activity chart with 99.258 million shares valued at N118.535 million. Zenith Bank followed with 46.325 million shares worth N1.248 billion, while United Capital traded 31.575 million shares valued at N416.796 million.

United Bank for Africa traded 26.979 million shares valued at N233.969 million, while Fidelity Bank transacted 23.803 million shares worth N72.425 million.