Trading activities in the domestic equities market started this week, yesterday on a positive note, as investors gained N128 billion.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 236.49 points, representing an increase of 0.51 per cent to close at 46,867.95 points. While the overall market capitalisation value gained N128 billion to close at N25.267 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Zenith Bank, UACN, Lafarge Africa and United Capital.

On market performance, GTI Securities Limited said: “Stock market activities began the week bullish, as bargain hunting in large and medium capitalised stocks prevailed. However, we expect to witness mixed sentiment in the coming days as investor continue to monitor economic trends.”

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth was positive as 32 stocks declined, relative to 13 gainers. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N5.50, per share. UACN followed with a gain 9.90 per cent to close at N11.10, while MEYER Plc rose by 9.73 per cent to close at N1.24, per share.

Royal Exchange went up by 9.47 per cent to close at N1.04, while Learn Africa appreciated by 9.25 per cent to close at N1.89, per share.

On the other hand, Academy Press led the losers’ chart by 9.60 per cent to close at N1.60, per share. Mutual Benefits Assurance followed with a decline of 7.69 per cent to close at 24 kobo, while Japaul Gold and Ventures depreciated by 5.88 per cent to close at 32 kobo, per share.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration declined by 5.88 per cent to close at 32 kobo, while Prestige Assurance depreciated by 4.44 per cent to close at 43 kobo, per share.

The total volume of trades increased by 45.8 per cent to 224.644 million units, valued at N3.823 billion, and exchanged in 5,946 deals. Transactions in the shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) topped the activity chart with 43.246 million shares valued at N994.249 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zenith Bank followed with 31.125 million shares worth N740.245 million, while Sterling Bank traded 23.424 million shares valued at N35.118 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 13.835 million shares valued at N51.185 million, while Access Holdings transacted 12.379 million shares worth N124.736 million.