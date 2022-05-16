Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum, has urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to ensure equity, justice and fair play in selecting or voting for who becomes the party’s presidential flag bearer for the 2023 election.

Chairman/convener of the group, Hon Suleiman Liba, who stated this yesterday, said it is imperative for party members to be concerned on who becomes the party’s presidential candidate.

Liba explained that in trying to get it right, the party must put all factors together in ensuring that the best candidate emerges.

The chairman, who has been in the forefront of championing the cause of an Igbo president come 2023, stated that Nigeria has gone beyond the era of parochialism.

According to him, the Igbos needed to be given a chance at the Presidency.

He said prior to his organisation’s open declaration of support for H.E. Engr. David Nweze Umahi, they did a comprehensive investigation into whom the body feels is the right candidate that deserves the support of all Northern youths.

He said arriving at the decision to support Engr. Umahi was so simple as he by far, out did everyone considered, in terms of personality, dividends of democracy delivery, uprightness, sincerity and commitment to the cause at hand as evident in all he has achieved in Ebonyi State.

“You cannot keep denying a group of people who by all measures have contributed immensely to the growth and economic development of this country a shot at the Presidency,” he said.

Liba said Ihe is a core Northern Muslim rooting for a core southern Christian, stressing that this should send a message that Nigeria is ready to put aside all form of sentiment and support what is right and just for the purpose of progress.

He said Umahi is sent by God to continue the good work of President Muhammadu Buhari to liberate Nigeria.