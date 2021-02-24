By ORJIME MOSES |

Former chairman of the Board of Trustees, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Arc. Nnimmo Bassey and a former staff of ERA/FoEN Barr Chima Williams have been dragged before the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos for contempt of court.

Recall that the Federal High Court order made on 7th October 2020 had restrained the duo from parading themselves as the board chairman and acting executive director of ERA/FoEN respectively.

The incumbent executive director of the organisation, Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo and three others had in a suit no: FHC/L/CS/1421/2020 sued Messrs Bassey over conflict of interest and abuse of office.

Director of programmes of ERA/FoEN, Barr Mike Karikpo, who disclosed this in a statement to newsmen stated that Messrs Bassey and Williams have severally violated the court order with reckless abandon and utter disregard to the rule of law, hence the decision to slam them with contempt of court.

He stated further that an application to draw their attention to the contempt of court process has been filed against the duo of Nnimmo Bassey and Chima Williams.

Meanwhile, Barr. Mike Karikpo, has appealed to the Global Green Grants and Friends of the Earth International to call its former chairman and executive director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HoMEF) to order to avoid the simmering crisis arising from the conflict of interest.