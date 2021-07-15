JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq O. Oloyede has urged candidates sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) to take their study seriously, saying the era of examination malpractices in Joint Admission Matriculation Board examination is over.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the International Talent Resort (ITRG) in Gbongan, Osun State on Wednesday, Oloyede allayed the fear of parents and candidates over the recent uproar on the poor performance of candidates who sat for the 2021 UTME saying it is just a ranking test and not an achievement test.

Oloyede explained that JAMB has strengthened its process such that opportunities to commit examination malpractices have been blocked.

According to him, the centre when completed would serve as a centre where scholars, particularly those engaged by the Board for various academic related and test-administration services will operate adding that the center will also incorporate CBT Centres for the use of scholars and students from within and outside Nigeria.

Also speaking, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who was represented by the Secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji remarked that the centre is another feather added to the many garlands that have rightfully characterized the Oloyede leadership in JAMB.

He assured JAMB of enabling atmosphere defined by unrivaled tranquility that can facilitate serious intellectual and relaxation adventure, adding that it is one of the states that enjoy electricity supply the most in the country.