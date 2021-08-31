Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Audit, Delta State, Oviemuno Oghoore, has warned that the era of spending money on projects without corresponding value was gone.

He gave the charge while speaking with newsmen at the end of a three-day inspection visit to some ongoing project sites in Asaba by the management team of the newly created Directorate of Project Monitoring and Audit.

While asking the contract-awarding Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Delta State to be on their guard to ensure that projects under their supervision are painstakingly monitored to avoid lapses in the execution of such jobs, the commissioner said the directorate would not renege in the discharge of its duties, Oghoore said contractors could only be tempted to cut corners and maneuver the contractual agreement when the supervising ministries chose to gloss over the stage by stage follow up on the projects, stressing that the awarding ministries must be in control of their jobs at all times.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, was determined to ensure that all government projects passed the quality control test, adding that the upgrade of the Project Monitoring Office to a Directorate, with expanded scope and additional responsibilities, was one sure way of achieving the goal.