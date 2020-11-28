ADVERTISEMENT

By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Kiddwaya and Erica are going to be spending the next couple of days in Sierra Leone. The reality stars were given a royal welcome by fans who were excited to have them in the country. Recall that both Kidd and Erica had been quiet about their trip until his mother, Susan, took to her page on social media to make the announcement.

Susan in her post called on those who care to offer words of prayers for them as they embark on the trip.

Well, with the safe arrival of the two in the country, there is no doubt that prayers of protection offered for them were answered. The equally excited duo took to their individual Instagram pages to share videos showing the huge turn out of fans who came to receive them.

A video spotted on Instagram also captured the moment Erica was trying to make her way out of the airport amid the teeming crown of hyped fans.