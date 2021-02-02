ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

Ericsson has been ranked as one of the most sustainable companies, landing a place on the 2021 Corporate Knight’s Global 100 list.

The Global 100 list which was released on January 25, 2021 incorporates data collected from annual reports, sustainability reports, and company websites to score companies based on metrics such as share of clean revenue and investments, eco-efficiency and diversity on boards of directors and among executives.

One of the world’s largest magazines in circulation, Global Knights is focused on the intersection of business and sustainability and produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

The head of sustainability and corporate responsibility, Ericsson, Heather Johnson, said, “As our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, and collaboration with partners, customers, and employees continues each day, we’re honored to once again be included on Corporate Knight’s Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies. This is truly a great achievement that should be shared by colleagues driving sustainable and responsible programs and practices throughout the company.”

The inclusion on the Corporate Knight’s Global 100 list further reinforces Ericsson’s position as a leading global company in the area of sustainability. In November 2020, Ericsson was again selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and in October 2020, the Wall Street Journal named Ericsson one of the world’s most sustainable companies in a ranking that assessed more than 5,500 publicly traded businesses