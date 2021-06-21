ADVERTISEMENT

Holland defender Daley Blind has kicked against claims by some pundits and cardiologists that said Denmark star, Christian Eriksen, won’t be able to play football again after his heart failure.

Recall that Eriksen collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 defeat to Finland and had to be resuscitated. On Friday, he was discharged from the hospital after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

However, Blind, who suffered the same fate during a Champions League game against Valencia in August 2020, insisted that Eriksen still has hope of playing football again.

‘When this happened to me, the whole world was telling me I was finished as a player, that I would not be able to play again.

‘Look where I am today. This is why I say to everyone, “Leave Christian alone!”

‘I felt I was ready and I felt comfortable to return once I got the green light from the doctors in the hospital and the medical staff at Ajax.

‘There was no reason why I could not play at the top level again. The most important thing is that you have to feel free in your head.

‘I had no fear. I was just incredibly happy that I was allowed to be part of the squad again and to be back in the team.

‘Once the doctors tell you that you are OK to play again, you only feel the tension and excitement of playing, not the tension of fear.’