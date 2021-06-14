Morten Boesen, Denmark team doctor, says Christian Eriksen was “gone” after a cardiac arrest but medical test results have been normal so far.

Eriksen 29-year-old collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, and was given emergency CPR on the pitch with the game temporarily suspended just before half-time.

The 29-year-old is currently being treated at Rigshospitalet, one of Denmark’s top hospitals, which is less than a mile from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

“The exams that have been done so far look fine,” Boesen told a news conference.

When asked what caused the incident, Boesen said: “We don’t have an explanation why it happened. I can’t answer that question.

“I didn’t see it live, I saw it on screen when it happened. You saw the same as me. No explanation so far.”

Boesen confirmed Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, saying: “He was gone.

“We did cardiac resuscitation; it was a cardiac arrest.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast.”

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand said Eriksen had told him he did not remember much from Saturday’s collapse and that he was eager to get back on to the pitch.

Hjulmand quoted the midfielder as saying: “I think you are feeling worse than I am. I feel as if I’m about to go training now, boys.”

“Christian is in good spirits and it’s a huge relief for the players after all this uncertainty,” Hjulmand said. “There is no doubt that we have been on the ropes.”

