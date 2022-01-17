On January 11 this year, Nigeria lost one of its elder statesmen, business leaders and former head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan. He was 85-years-old.

From leadership in the corporate world in Nigeria where he had risen to the very top as the chairman and chief executive of United African Company of Nigeria (UACN), then biggest conglomerate in West Africa at the time, Chief Shonekan was thrust into political leadership of Nigeria at the deep end when the country was going through political crisis at the twilight of the General Ibrahim Babangida military junta.

The military authorities had midwifed a transition to civil rule programme that had got caught in a cul de sac after the cancellation of the 1993 presidential election won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, and was looking for a trusted hand to hold forte for it to make an exit. And they turned to Shonekan, making him the head of the Interim National Government to manage the fallout of the aborted transition.

With immense pressure from many fronts: a national workers’ strike, pro-democracy agitators, a populace livid at a cancelled free and fair election and creditor nations and the international community breathing down on Nigeria, in addition to a military ominously lurking in the background, Shonekan stint as head of state would last only 88 days before General Sani Abacha removed him in a bloodless coup on November 17, 1993, plunging the nation into another five years of military interregnum and another foggy transition programme.

Even in his short-lived time as head of state, he still left his marks as somebody who was clear-headed as to what to do. He released all the detained pro-democracy activities. He also introduced a bill to repeal three draconian decrees by the military. Shonekan was also credited with restructuring the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, suspending some top executives for fraud and negligence. He also instituted probes into Nigeria Postal Service and other agencies before he was removed.

After his overthrow in 1993, he did not sulk and recede to the background. A year later in 1994, he set up the National Economic Summit Group (NESG), a non-profit, non-partisan private sector think-tank and policy advocacy group which promotes sustainable growth and development of the Nigeria economy.

The son of a civil servant from Ogun State, Chief Shonekan was born on May 9, 1935 and educated in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

After his secondary education at Church Missionary Society (CMS) grammar school in Lagos, he studied at the University of London where he bagged a degree in law in 1962 and was called to the UK Bar the same year. He later attended the Harvard Business School in the United States of America.

Shonekan returned to Nigeria and joined the legal department of the United African Company of Nigeria (UAC) in 1964 where his dedication and business acumen showed through. Unsurprisingly, in just 16 years he had risen to the very top of the corporate ladder as the chief executive in 1980.

Expectedly, following his death tributes have poured in from Nigerian leaders past and present. They all spoke of him in glowing terms, noting his steadfastness, his nobility of character, and his patriotic zeal.

Saying that Nigeria owed him a huge debt of gratitude, President Buhari noted that Chief Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace, and unity transcends the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power, adding that even at the twilight of his life he never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country.

Ex-President Obasanjo described him as a unifying force for the nation whose contributions to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

The man who left a crisis-riddled nation in Shonekan’s laps, General Babangida (retd) described him as “an uncommon patriot” who he credited for midwifing his regime’s principle of a free-market economy. Babangida recalled how Shonekan used to give his ruling council tutorials on budget, planning and management of national resources, each time he was invited to their session.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) who completed the transition to civil rule described Shonekan as a nationalist par excellence whose belief in a united and peaceful Nigeria was unparalleled.

On his part, former President Goodluck Jonathan described Shonekan as an elder statesman who was well-loved for his sincerity and sense of purpose, a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and a bridge builder who stepped in to lead the nation at a very difficult time in the history of its political evolution.

As a mark of honour to the departed elder statesman, the federal government ordered all institutions in the country to fly the national flag at half-mast for three days from Wednesday 12th to Friday 14th January, 2022.

As a newspaper, we join all well-meaning Nigerians to condole with his family and the people and government of Ogun State. As the government prepares to give him a befitting state burial, we pray God to grant eternal rest to his soul.