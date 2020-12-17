Errand Junkie empowers Abuja riders

Top Nigerian riders company, Errand Junkie, has announced an empowerment program of a hire purchase opportunity for Nigerian riders willing to work for them.

After a successful purchase of some brand new bikes, the company is calling for interview from interested Nigerians who are willing to be empowered.

Errand Junkie is a 24 hour on-demand dispatch company. The brand’s mission is to be the industry’s most trusted customer oriented errand service provider.

To apply, call 0908 888 8009 for further details.

Terms and conditions apply.