Top athletes Ese Brume, Orukpe Eraiyokan and Grace Nwokocha are some of the star attractions as the track and field events get underway today.

The highly rated Olympic- bound athletes will not only seek to win laurels for their states, but will be jostling for Olympic qualification standard during the events which will kick start this morning, Friday April 9 and run to April 14, 2021.

Some of the top stars to also watch out for are reigning National sprints champion Grace Nwokocha, Orukpe Eraiyokan and Chidi Anthony Okezie.

Recall that Mary Onyali, SA Sports to the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, was discovered at LAGELU 1982 National sports Festival held in Oyo state. She became a two times Olympic bronze medalist. Other notable athletes discovered at the Festival include Yusuf Alli, Henry Amike, Fatimah Yusuf, Bose Kaffo, Deji Aliu among others.