Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, will officially declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election today.

Kachikwu, according to a statement by his media office in Abuja, will unfold his plan to seek the number one office in the country through a virtual broadcast to Nigerians.

He is expected to formally unfold his agenda to Rescue Nigeria from the inept and directionless leadership being foisted on it by clueless, selfish and corrupt political pretenders.

He will equally announce the political party platform on which he hopes to contest and win the 2023 presidential election.

According to the statement, Kachikwu had stirred the political hornets nest on January 16, 2022 through a video he posted on his Roots TV YouTube page titled: ‘Nigerian Syndrome’.

In the eight minute video, Kachikwu traced the genesis of Nigeria’s problems to her colonial masters which he argued had set Nigeria up to fail by creating the country along religious and ethnic lines.

The statement reads in part: “The official declaration broadcast will be live on all Kachikwu’s social media platforms and Nigerians yearning for a change are expected to follow @dumebikachikwu on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, among others.

“Kachikwu strongly believes that the 2023 general election presents a golden opportunity to all who are discontented, dissatisfied and tired of toxic leadership to rise up, organise and take action to rescue Nigeria.

“Kachikwu insists that the present crop of political leaders have lost what it takes to govern Nigeria and therefore like blind men groping in the dark, are inexorably leading the country deeper and deeper into despair, penury, economic stagnation, insecurity, chaos and anarchy.”