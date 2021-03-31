By Royal Ibeh,

Widely recognised for his contribution in raising awareness about Endometriosis in Nigeria, the founder, Endometriosis Support Group of Nigeria (ESGN), Dr. Abayomi Ajayi has been conferred with the award of Endo Hero of the year, 2022, by the World Endo March and Nezhat Family Foundation.

The founder and president, Worldwide Endo March, Dr. Camran Nezhat, at the Worldwide Endo March and World Endometriosis Day, said Ajayi was recognised due to his contribution in raising awareness about the condition in Nigeria and the world at large.

Nezhat said, “Every year, we celebrate physicians around the world, who have contributed significantly in raising awareness about Endometriosis or who have significantly contributed to the science and discovery of the condition. This year, one of the participants of the Worldwide Endo March is Dr Abayomi Ajayi from Nigeria, who has done much more to raise awareness about Endometriosis in Nigeria. We sincerely thank you for your effort and participation and congratulate you for what you have been able to achieve globally.”

Receiving the award, Ajayi expressed profound gratitude to the board of the World Endo March and the Nezhat Family Foundation for the recognition as Endo Hero of the year, 2022.

“I am deeply honoured. This, for me is very humbly and it will only spur me, to continue this great work, until we finally kick Endometriosis out of our world,” he added.

The founder said since the establishment of ESGN in 2005, the group has embarked on advocacy campaigns, in efforts to raise awareness on Endometriosis among care givers and young girls in secondary schools in Nigeria.

“We have been a part of the annual World EndoMarch since the inception. In support of the annual World EndoMarch, we embarked on series of advocacy walks in the city of Lagos, Asaba and Abuja. During these events, we got the support of women who joined our walks and created highlight for us. They include the wife of the vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, a former Miss Nigeria, Miss Adenike Oshinowo and others.

The group has also champion the expansion in knowledge among medical professionals through its Physicians Roundtable, a knowledge sharing platform, where doctors are trained on various new technology in the management of Endometriosis, says Ajayi, adding that, “The group embarked on secondary schools visitations to educate students and teachers about the condition and instituted an annual essay competition for secondary school girls to help them research and write essay on specific topics related to Endometriosis.”