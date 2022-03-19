Starting a business can be an arduous task particularly in the current economic condition of the country. It is however not an impossible task. Knowing what to do, when to do it and who to do it is a critical factor in ensuring the success of your business.

While more than 60 per cent of new business hardly make it to their fifth birthday, your business can still stand the test of time if you have a goal and work towards it with the right mind-set. To ensure you meet your business goals you’ll need to keep track of your spending. This is where budgeting comes in.

A budget is an estimation of revenue and expenses over a specified future period of time and is usually compiled and re-evaluated on a periodic basis. Budgets can be made for a person, a group of people, a business, a government, or just about anything else that makes and spends money.

The process begins by establishing assumptions for the upcoming budget period. These assumptions are related to projected sales trends, cost trends, and the overall economic outlook of the market, industry, or sector.

It need not be complicated, a simple but thorough budget detailing what a business expects to earn and spend in a set period may only take a couple of hours to complete and this time invested may save a business time and money in the long term.

Businesses often prepare budgets annually but many smaller businesses benefit from preparing budgets for a shorter time period. Once a budget has been made, you should stick to it as far as possible, but review and revise it as needed.

Budgets should be updated regularly to reflect changes in the business, such as pricing fluctuations, expansion, new products, change in suppliers, etc. Progress should be monitored against a budget so that variances (the difference between a budgeted, planned or standard cost, and the actual amount made or sold) can be looked into and the causes of these can be identified. If variances are caused by incorrect assumptions then this new information should be made use of and reflected in the budget for future months.

How often you chose to prepare your budgets will be dependent on your business. It is likely that budgets prepared for longer timeframes will become less accurate due to a variety of external factors that may influence the business so your budget should be reviewed and updated regularly.

A budget will show estimated income (money coming in) and expenditures (money going out) for future periods. A small business is likely to have one overall operating budget which sets out how much money is needed to run the business over the coming period.

The key benefit of budgeting is that it allows you to focus on the cost of running your business and gives you the opportunity to review performance and factors affecting your business. This process can give you a greater opportunity to anticipate problems, make continuous improvements and provides clarity and focus on your finances. This can lead to better cost control and save your business money.

There are many different online tools, apps and software packages designed and developed to assist a business with their budgeting process. These vary in cost and complexity and a business can review these options and select the most appropriate for them. Enter ‘budget apps’ into a search engine online to look for an app that suits your needs.

Spreadsheet software such as Microsoft Excel may be a simple and equally useful tool to help with budgeting as information can be entered, changed and presented easily and clearly. There are plenty of business budget templates available online for you to use. By searching for a ‘business budget template’ online will give you plenty of options to choose from. A template will contain all the relevant information to help you build your budget. All you need to do is fill in your estimates in the relevant fields.

By investing some time in setting up a budgeting template within a spreadsheet you can create a useful tool that can be updated regularly and can quickly show the impact of changes to sales or spending levels on your business’ projected profits for that period.