By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

Prof Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund says, setting up Academic Publishing Centres (APCs) across Nigerian universities is to provide opportunity for nation’s writters, thinkers and artists to produce books locally to discourage overseas production and demand for foreign currency.

Bogoro said, the funds intervention is specifically targeted at enhancing the capacity for publishing academic materials in the context of the complex system of knowledge production.

Bogoro made this knwon in Yola at engagement with beneficiary institutions for APC in the North-East geopolitical zone held at Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola Thursday to chart a roadmap for operation, management and sustainability of the centres.

He said the paucity of indegenous authored and produced tertiary level textbooks and related academic publications in the nation’s tertiary instituions is a known fact.

Bogoro said overtime production of indigenous academic text are outside the shores of Nigeria, hence the need to tackle the crisis.

The APC is unique in design and novel in its capabilities, conceptualized and designed with facility incorporating ICT section, e-publishing unit, editorial suit ,a library exhibition room, training photocopy achieves and storage spaces.

“We need to have printing press in place”.

He said the organization may consider reviewing up the annual maintenance fund of N10 million to each University in the country.

The Chairman Technical Advisory Group (TAG), Prof Charles Aworh, said 20 books in various disciplines medicine, engineering, agriculture and humanities, eight phD theses from Nigerian universities converted into books were published in 2014 and distributed free to public.

Represented by Prof Yusuf Mohammed, he added that, seven manuscripts are currently at stages of publishing into books, 20 TETFund sponsored theses are at various stages of being converted into books too.

“About 700 Nigerisn scholars across the nation’s geopolitical zones and FCT with some in diaspora and some private sector practice, has been assembled to write 43 basic textbooks in diverse subject area of Nigeria’s TEIs.

In his remarks chairman, TETFund Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim, pointed out that,

N5 billion has been earmarked for for six geopolitical zones and Abuja for setting up Academic Publishing Centres (APCs), in the country.

Kashim, tasked heads of the institutions to justify the investment by putting the centres into use.

He added that, TETFund is committed to proving funds for facilities, scholarship, innovation as well as research and development.

“TETFund has toured 10 universities so far in the country, we are impressed by what we saw.

“We are out to prove that public institutions must work and produce results.

“TETFund is determined to provide N250 billion this year budget.

Prof Abdullahi Liman Tukur, Vice Chancellor, MAUTECH in his remarks, urged for cooperation and network of relationship are valuable for shaken information on fresh approach and resources in aquiring specialised and new expertise.

Tukur urged for proper harnessing of resources of the region to turn the region into economic bubbling viable region.

He said the 16 universities, made up of seven federsl, seven state and two private instituions needed to be supported for enhanced learning, research and development.

Prof Cleptapwa Farauta, Vice Chancellor, Adamawa State University Mubi, harps for special funds intervention from TETFund for rebuilding instituions destroyed by Insurgency in the region.

Prof Kyari Mohammad, V.C Nigerian Army University Biu, made it emphatic that government should fund education system while TETFund should intervene to fill in the gap in the sector.

Mohammad, lamented that, government has hand up education to TETFund while urging for adequately funding universities to met up basic services like electricity, disposal of waste , water supply and other demands services of the institution.

He urged goveemment and TEDFund to intervene more in education sector.

The team visited academic publishing Centre of the and other TETFund projects in MAUTECH.