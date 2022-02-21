The Deji and paramount ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, has said the establishment of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital is long overdue.

Oba Aladetoyinbo who led a delegation to the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health at the National Assembly, canvassed for a favourable consideration and timely passage of the bill for the establishment of the Teaching Hospital.

The monarch who was in company of the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, pro chancellor of FUTA, Ambassador Godknows Igali, amongst others, made the appearance at the Senate to express their support for the Akure Teaching Hospital Bill 2021 (SB638) sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure.

Aladetoyinbo who appreciated the senators for feeling the pulse of the Akure people and their earnest desire for a teaching hospital for FUTA, noted that Akure as at today, is one of the fastest growing state capital in the country.

The first class monarch said Akure caters for almost 52 percent of the state’s population and this necessitated the need for a tertiary health care of a Teaching Hospital status being one of the State Capital without a Teaching Hospital.

According to his chief press secretary, Mr Adeyeye Michael, Oba Aladetoyinbo, expressed optimism that the Senate will pass the bill when it finally returns to the whole House.

In his own submission, Falae, informed the Senate Committee that the Akure community is fully prepared to give maximum support for the immediate take-off of the Teaching Hospital.

Also, Igali and the vice chancellor, Professor Adeola Fuwape, in their separate submissions, thanked the Deji and good people of Akure Kingdom for procuring the certificate of occupancy for the project.

