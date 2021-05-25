The chief executive officer of Perfect Estate Developers Ltd, Arc. Dayo Babatunde, has raised the alarm that politicians have begun to take credit for privately built infrastructure in their localities within the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Babatunde in a chat with journalists on Tuesday said that the access road to his Perfect Estate in Kuje, Abuja has been variously appropriated by politicians and is being showcased as part of their projects to undiscerning citizens.

He said, “Already that is what we are getting but we are here to also state it clearly that we (Perfect Estate

Developers Limited) did the road and we did it for the benefit of mankind.”

On why his company had to take the burden of building road infrastructure upon itself, Babatunde said it sometimes would be futile to be waiting for the government to do so.

He lamented that the burden of obtaining a N200 million loan to construct the access road could have been taken off his company’s shoulder had the government yielded to the call for provision of infrastructure in the area.

Babatunde said: “the financial aspect was also a challenge. Out of what we are using to do the project itself is what we are also pumping out to make up for the road. As a matter of fact, without a good access road,

you discover that marketing the Estate becomes a big challenge. So we are also under pressure to make

the road a reality while also building the houses. This actually affected our finances.”

According to him, several efforts had been made to get the authorities to construct the road but such have yielded no result.

Babatunde, who called on the government to support estate developers in the country by providing infrastructure, also pointed out that doing so would open up sites for would-be developers with a view to making houses available and affordable for the teeming masses in the country.