BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

The management of Pure Biotech Company Limited has apologized to Governor Samuel Ortom for their inability to follow the laid down government procedures to acquire and develop land, before establishing the Company to commenced Ethanol production in the State.

Mr Stephen Numbeve, who tender the appology during the Governor’s visit to the site of the Company, said the importance of industries to the economic development of the state and Nigeria could not be overemphasised.

“I want to apologise on behalf of the company for not following due procedures for the acquisition of land and siting of the company, however we will retrace our steps and fulfil necessary conditions as law abiding citizens”

Mr. Numbeve, explained that Pure Biotech Company Limited is into Ethanol production with 500 and 300 metric tonnes of fresh and dried cassava respectively daily as raw materials, adding that 2,500 Benue Youths will soon be taken off the street as the Company commenced production.

Mr. Numbeve said the company acquired 25.4 hectares of land for the development of facilities at the company, saying construction Work on the site commenced in January 2021.

Ortom who accepted the apologies of the company however urged the management of Pure Biotech to immediately erect a signpost to educate the people about their activities.

The Governor also called on more private investors within and outside the country to come to the state to explore the investment opportunities available in the Food Basket of the nation.

He noted that many youths would be provided with jobs through industries, stressing that such would in turn reduce insecurity occasioned by restiveness and also create wealth along the value chain.

The Governor also charged the host community to provide security for the facility, even as he directed security agencies to provide surveillance and patrols to encourage more investors to the State.