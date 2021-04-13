By Our Correspondent

Ethiopia registered 1,948 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 230,944 as of Monday evening, said the country’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry said 34 new COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 3,208.

The country reported 1,347 more recoveries, taking the national count to 171,980.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

The latest figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about five per cent of the continent’s total. (NAN)