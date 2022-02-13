An Ethiopian runner, Ulfata Gelete on Saturday won the first prize of $30 ,000 in the 2022 Lagos City Marathon race held in the state.

He finished the 42-kilometre-long race by setting a new finish time record of 2:11:58 in the seventh edition, beating over 300 marathoners to clinch the $30,000 cash prize.

Two Kenyans, David Barmasai and Naibe Emmanuel, finished as first and second runners-up in the male category, at 2:13:27 and 2:14:42 respectively. They got a cash prize of $20,000 and $15,000.

In the female category, Ethiopian marathoner, Dagne Siranesh Yirga, won the race at 2:33:50. She received a $30,000 cash prize.

Alemenesh Herehaguta and Naomi Maiyo, both Kenyans, won $20,000 and $15,000 as first and second runners-up in the female category.

The state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who participated in the marathon took off from the State House in Marina, jogging through highways to Eko Atlantic City; covered 8km distance in 40 minutes.

The Governor with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Minister for Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, Lagos Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Shola Aiyepeku, and LSSC Director-General, Gafaar Bolowotan, among other top functionaries participated in the symbolic flag-off.

The marathon is an elite-labeled athletic fiesta held on the second weekend in February of every year in Lagos and draws participation from local and international teams in the athletic ecosystem. It kicked off at 6am.

