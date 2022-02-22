The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC), on Monday, condemned a newspaper report (not LEADERSHIP) for what it described as an unprovoked attack on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youth, made its position known in a statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The ethnic youth leaders said it was surprising that the newspaper could descend so low to the point of criticising Emefiele for an ambition that he was yet to declare.

The group was reacting to a publication by a newspaper in which it cast aspersion on the friends and well-wishers of the CBN governor who have, based on his capability and achievements, called on him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The statement reads, ““It is, to say the least, very insulting for the newspaper to refer to the well-meaning individuals who have been appealing to Emefiele to contest as ‘his so-called committee of friends.’

“Referring to the group who means well for the country and wants Nigeria to be led by a responsible leader as ‘an amorphous group’ is unpardonable.

“We therefore call on the management of the newspaper to apologise to Emefiele and those who have been appealing to him to contest. The newspaper should also retrace its steps and restrict itself to the traditional role of informing the people and not playing to the gallery.”

