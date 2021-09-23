The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC) has said it was alarmed over the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, should resign.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, said it was of the strong view that the call is baseless considering the monumental strides of the apex bank under Emefiele’s leadership.

In a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition Secretariat, Nwada Chiamaka, he said for them as critical stakeholders, they noted that the call has exposed outgoing national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; and the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, as not being in tune with the reality of the nation’s politics.

“The call is laughable and a sign of a weak National Working Committee (NWC) of an opposition party which is ready to play politics with everything, no matter how unreasonable.

“We pity Ologbondiyan and Secondus because they are like the proverbial drowning men that are desperately looking for a straw to hold on it. We really dismayed at the level that which ambition can push people to,” he said.

Also, the Oduduwa Youth Assembly has called on the PDP to leave the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria alone and face the challenges of their party.

According to a statement by the publicity secretary of the group, Oladele John, he said the Secondus-led NWC has so far demarketed the PDP that it is unattractive even to the leaders of the party and an NWC which is literally being forced out before the expiration of their tenure.

He noted that, “they are calling on a hardworking man to resign even now that the economic indices in the last 5 months has shown tremendous improvement.

“There has been a consistent reduction in inflation rate the past 5 months and the GDP has likewise been growing.

“Is it now that Nigerians are beginning to enjoy the benefits of the proper handling of the economy from the 16 years destruction by the PDP that they have emerged from their moribund and comatose state to throw a spanner in the wheels?

“The PDP knows and Nigerians know that the PDP is now only used for jokes and didactic lectures to young ones on what not to become in life.

“PDP has never meant well for Nigeria and this call for the resignation of Mr. Emefiele as the CBN Governor now that the country is quickly out of recession only reinforces that popular belief that PDP only enjoys it when Nigerians are in anguish, agony and abject penury.”