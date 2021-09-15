The council of Ethnic youth leaders of Nigeria has raised the alarm over plots to discredit the Central Bank Of Nigeria ( CBN) governor, Godwin Emiefele.

The youth ethnic group is made up of Oduduwa Youth Council, Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Middle Belt Youth Council, Ohaneze Youth movement, and Niger Delta Council of Youths.

According to them, they are plots to paint very bad pictures of the economic situation of the country as a cover to launch a smear campaign asking for the sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a press conference, the President of the Middle belt youth movement, Maliga Godwin who read the speech on behalf of the group in Abuja, said they were approached on this sinister plan to solicit their help.

He further stated that they are aware of mobilization moves going on in Abuja for the 29th – 30th Septemer 2021 protests.

He said the protest is targeted at disrupting the activities of the CBN on Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th leading to Friday 1st October public holidays to mark Independence anniversary.

According to him, the belief is that this disruption would be enormous to bring the economy down, crash it completely and thereby put the President under pressure to sack the CBN Governor.

He said, “We therefore call on all security agencies to immediately investigate these acts of economic sabotage with a view to nipping it in the bud as the economic implications of their acts to the country could be grave, extend beyond their imagination and has capacity for a conflagration of unimaginable magnitude capable of leading to massive breakdown of law and order.

“However, upon the meeting of the entire leadership of the Council, we unanimously agreed not to accept their proposal and not to align with them on the basis that the economic policies of this administration was beginning to take shape and the figures for the growth of the GDP were looking positive and that the gains of the policies is begin felt by citizens.

“We also agreed that the policies of the Central Bank including the stopping of sales of Forex to BDC’s just announced by the CBN should be given reasonable time to kick in without disruption.

“We agreed that the economic and monetary policies of the government being championed by the CBN Governor have stabilized the economy and provided jobs for Nigerian youths more than any other CBN leadership in Nigeria’s history.

“The massive investments in the agricultural sector and in micro, small and medium enterprises including the manufacturing sector are unprecedented,” he said.