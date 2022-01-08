From Azare, in the Katagum Emirate Council of Bauchi State, came a heap of praises on President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating and completing developmental projects in the country and especially in the Emirate.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, who was in Azare, Bauchi State to grace the wedding ceremony of former Ms. Fatima Adamu, (the daughter of Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Education Minister), stopped by on a courtesy call at the Emir of Katagum’s Palace where the Emir, Alhaji Umar Farouk, commended the President while listing some major completed projects in the State.

In his own remarks, the Vice President in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, noted that the roll call of guests at the event is evidence of Nigeria’s indivisibility regardless of ethnicity, religion and class.

Commending the President, and addressing the VP, the Emir said “I wish to, on behalf of our people, express our gratitude to Mr. President for all the projects that he was able to complete.”

He then listed some of the projects as the Kano-Maiduguri road project that passes through Azare town and locating the University of Medical Sciences in the State among other projects.

The Emir also commended the President for appointing two ministers from Katagum Emirate (both of whom were at the palace: the Education Minister and the Industry, Trade and Investment, Minister of State, Amb. Mariam Katagum who he recalled was born “here in this palace.”

The Emir equally praised the Bauchi State government for “all the projects he has undertaken in this Emirate.”

Affirming the unity of Nigeria, Prof. Osinbajo said, “this is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class. There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united.”

The Vice President then commended the Emir of Katagum for ensuring unity among everyone residing in the emirate, nothing that “Katagum Emirate is a place where your Royal Highness has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country.”

He also commended the education minister for believing in a united country and also building bridges across party and religious lines to affirm his belief.

“Every one of us is here because of our personal relationship with you, this is the way leadership should be,” the VP explained.

On his part, Governor Bala Mohammed praised the Vice President for his love for the people and most importantly, his leadership qualities.

According to him, “the people and government of Bauchi State are extremely grateful to you in particular. We know how you defied all the odds to come here from a foreign trip and this morning prepared to come here. This is the amount and the testimony of the respect you have for all of us, not just Mallam Adamu Adamu.

“Thank you very much sir, you have distinguished yourself as a leader defying all the odds. I remember you came and attended my daughter’s wedding. That was very refined and it was very unique.”

Dignitaries present at the event include, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Babagana Zulum of Borno; Mr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and host, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi. Also the founding Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and National Leader of the party, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were also present.

Other Federal Ministers who also attended include Transportation: Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Information & Culture: Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Communications & Digital Economy: Dr Ali Isa Pantami.