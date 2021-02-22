BY JOY YESUFU, Abuja

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has called on religious leaders, parents and guardians in Benue state to imbibe the culture of restrain and tolerance in their children encouraging them to also engage the tools of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) to avert ethno-religious crises in society.

Dr Chido Onumah, Coordinator of AFRICMIL stated this at a town hall meeting and launch of MIL Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue manual for religious leaders on promoting peace in the age of social media in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Onumah said the advent of social media has worsened the scenario, as the new media is being used to promote fake news and hate speech that fuel ethno-religious crises.

He said having the knowledge of MIL was helpful more than ever before as the Nigerian society is greatly polarised along a variety of fault lines noting that none of the fault lines had threatened the peace and stability of the country more than religion.

According to Onumah “The adherents of Christianity and Islam are endlessly battling for supremacy in all aspects of national life, with the advent of social media worsening the scenario, as the new media is being used to promote fake news and hate speech that fuel ethno-religious crisis.

“The potential for intense religious crises is even more obvious in this age of internet technology where websites, blogs and social media platforms are routinely deployed to disseminate all kinds of fake news and hate messages targeting other religions and cultures.”

He maintained that MIL will enable people to interpret and make informed judgments as users of information and media, as well as to become skillful creators and producers of information and media messages.

Also speaking at the town hall meeting, Coordinator, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Reverend Father Emmanuel Ejeh, said social media is being harnessed as a breeding ground for extremists, to recruit religious, ethnic bigots and terrorists and cause so much division.

He said “The disadvantage of social media is that it is a breeding ground for extremist views and hate speech. The volume, variety and velocity of information available through social media has introduced new challenges for initiating and sustaining peace talks.

“Conflict parties sometimes use social media to leak information, spread disinformation or promote divisiveness, hate, violence, and religious bigotry/extremism.”

He further said that the social media has its positive side which has been found to be really important as a mobilizing force driving debates, diplomacy, social movements, political change, and showcasing diverse views and voices.

On her part, Hajiya Hauwa Isa, Chairperson of the women wing of Jamaatul Nasril Islam, Benue State, said women especially, needed to be reoriented on the importance of imbibing in their children the culture of love and tolerance.

She also said the media sometimes magnifies certain news which tend to fuel disaffection among Nigerians while calling for continuous faith based dialogue in tackling religious crises in the country.

Director General, National Orientation Agency, (NOA) Garba Abari, who was represented by Mr Richard Audu, Director of NOA, Benue State, said religious crises in Nigeria was usually fueled by politicians who are desperate to win election.