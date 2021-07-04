Professional Golfers’ Association of Nigeria (PGAN) has honoured the permanent secretary, Bayelsa State Government House, Mr. Ritchie Oyintonefie Etonye for his outstanding contribution to the growth of professional golf in Nigeria with the position of Life Vice-President of the Professional Golfers’ Association.

Etonye, who is the Captain of Henry Seriake Dickson (HSD) Golf and Country Golf Club, Yenagoa, has been very supportive of the association in the past few years.

PGAN, in a letter signed by its Executive Director, Tony Philmoore, congratulated Mr. Etonye, on the award, describing it as well-deserved.

Philmoore in the letter dated June 23, 2021 said the conferment was based on Etonye’s passion, contribution and support to the development of the sport, especially professional golf in Nigeria.

The letter read: “We congratulate you on the well-deserved honour. It is our belief that it will make you to continue to support professional golf in the country with more zeal and vigour.”

The Professional Golfers’ Association of Nigeria was established in 1969 when the first set of four Nigerian pros returned from Pro Training in Europe.

PGAN is made up of 182 members with its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.