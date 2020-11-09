Former Cameroonian striker, Samuel Eto’o escaped death yesterday after his car was involved in a road accident around Nkongsamba-Douala road in Cameroon.

Eto’o was said to be returning from a wedding celebration when his car was hit by a public transport bus on Sunday morning.

Although the car was badly damaged in the front, the 39-year-old was immediately moved to a hospital where he is doing well under the doctors’ watch.

“The crushed car Samuel Eto’o was in. I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations,” a Cameroonian journalist tweeted.

According to France Football, the Barcelona legend suffered a head injury but no life was lost in the crash.

Eto’o who is a special adviser to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, announced his retirement from football in September 2019 after a playing career that spanned 22 years.