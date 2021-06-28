Former Cameroonian striker, Samuel Eto’o, says he would attempt to sign long-serving Real Madrid man Sergio Ramos for his former club Barcelona if he had the chance.

Advertisements





Ramos left Madrid after a trophy-laden 16-year spell at the Bernabeu.

Teams from around Europe are being linked with the centre back. PSG, Manchester City and Manchester United are said to be considering making offers.

It’s the latter of those three who are favourites, with reports claiming they have a clear run at him should they choose to make an official move.

But one move that never seemed to be on the cards for Ramos was to Real’s old foes Barca. The centre back has been at the heart of the ‘El Clasico’ rivalry for some time, and it’s fair to say he’s not a popular figure within Barcelona circles.

Despite that, Eto’o claims he would take him to Barcelona while discussing Ramos’ future with AS (via Barca Universal).

“Hopefully, Sergio goes to PSG,” he said before making his surprise admission.“If I could sign him for Barça, I would. If he goes to PSG, I will be happy and I know that he will help us win the Champions League, which is proving very difficult for us.”

Eto’o will likely have to forget any hope he holds of seeing Ramos sign on at the Nou Camp, though. That’s with Ramos himself describing it as “impossible”.