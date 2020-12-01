By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

In a concerted effort to sustained the ongoing development and curbed youth restiveness, the Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state, Hon (Princess) Benedicta Ebuehi, have promised to introduced Youth Endowment Fund Scheme for youth in the mineral rich locality.

The Council Boss said the scheme which is a far department from what was obtainable in the past would not only address the issues of youth restiveness but also serve as an empowerment package for the youth to be productively engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebuehi disclosed this at a town hall meeting when she presented her one year scorecard to the people of Etsako East local government area, also listed her achievements to include, payment of inherited debt, payment accumulated electricity bill, primary healthcare, water supply to communities, education and flood control among others.

She added that beside the youth endowment fund, her administration is working closely with the wife of the deputy governor Mrs Maryann Philip Shaibu to boost empowerment programmes for women.

Advertisements

“The empowerment of women and youths is ongoing in partnership with Edo jobs. The Agency has provided training in fish production. We are locating the participants to organise them into a cooperative and support them to start off.

“We also facilitated the selection of our indigenes into the PUWOV and Community Policing Schemes. We are currently working out a Youth Endowment Fund scheme to address youth restiveness in our local government as well as introduce a paradigm shift from the previous administration”.

Advertisements





“My administration is also working with the wife of the Deputy Governor to boost empowerment programmes for women. Her Excellency, Mrs Maryann Philip-Shaibu has already set the ball rolling by making a seed donation to the fund.

In her speech, Ebuehi thanked the people of Etsako East for their support in the last one in office and noted that dividend of democracy is better served and sustained when it is nourished at the grassroot.

“Democracy on the National Scale can only function in a healthy manner when it is supported and nourished by a democratic local Government like ours. Without the local Government, democracy in Nigeria will be truncated”

“The best school for the development of democratic principles is the Local Government because it is the training ground for National leadership. The political genius among us cannot be discovered without the local Government. It gives room for general participation.

She said her administration will continue dialogue and interface with the people adding that the people are key in the process of development and sue for their support and cooperation at all time.

“My creed that no peace, no development is the driving force behind my resolve to engender peaceful coexistence among the people and communities in the local government area through constant roundtable jaw-jaw between communities in dispute.

“This is why companies operating in the local government area are carrying out their businesses without obstruction or interference with their host communities”.