Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged his people to shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of Nupe land.

The monarch who stated this while turbaning the new Dangata Nupe Musa Ladan and receiving the new Wozirin Yaki Nupe, AVM Mohammed Haruna (rtd), urged his subjects to be of good conduct.

He said the peace being enjoyed in the area was due to people’s resolve to unite and urged them to sustain the good understanding at home and in the Diaspora to live peacefully and in unity with people from other parts of country.

According to the monarch, good conduct and of his people will attract the desired progress and peace to the Nupe kingdom and Nigeria as whole.

He said, “Nupes, both at home and in the Diaspora, should to do everything possible to reposition the Nupe kingdom on the path of progress.”

The royal father also appealed to wealthy sons of the kigdom, especially those abroad, to return home and establish industries as well as help their less privileged brothers and sisters.

He said such acts would facilitate the socio-economic development of Nupeland positing that making investments and establishing industries would greatly help in reducing the rising unemployment rate and biting poverty in the country.

Etsu Yahaya Abubakar reiterated that traditional institutions would always honour those who contribute to the development of the kingdom, the state, country and humanity.

Responding, AVM Haruna, the new Woziri Yaki Nupe, and Musa Ladan, Dangata Nupe, both promised not to fail the Etsu Nupe, Bida Emirate and Niger state in the discharge of their responsibilities.