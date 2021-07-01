The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Nupes at home and in the diaspora to be united for the development of the area.

Alhaji Abubakar spoke recently when the new Madaki Nupe, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Zukogi, former director-general, Value Added Tax (VAT), paid him a ‘thank You’ visit on the title he bestowed on him at the Wadata palace, Bida.

The monarch said, “It is only when the people of the domain are united that we can forge ahead and foster the socioeconomic development of Nupe kingdom, Niger State and indeed Nigeria,

“We must all unite to bring speedy development to Kin Nupe and to as well attract good things to the area.”

The monarch said wealth bestowed on individuals by Almighty Allah is meant to be shared and not hoarded and therefore stressed the need for wealthy Nupes to always assist their less privileged brothers and sisters, to alleviate their sufferings.

On traditional titles, he said, “Those that are given traditional titles are people of proven integrity who show concern to the development and socio-economic well-being of the emirate.”

He said the honour was to encourage others to live exemplary lives in any position for the general good of the country.

In his response, the new Madaki Nupe, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Zukogi, promised that he would not fail the Etsu Nupe, Bida Emirate and Niger State in the discharge of his responsibilities.