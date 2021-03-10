BY ABU NMODU, Minna
Fire outbreak killed four people yesterday at the residence of late famous businessman, Alhaji Ahmadu Kabareni in Bida local government area of Niger State.
The Etsu Nupe and chairman of Niger State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, described the incident as unfortunate while sympathising with the family.
The incident occurred at the resident of the late businessman located at Efu Kabali Gulu area of Bida while all the family members were asleep.
An eyewitness Ibrahim Mohammed said the house went up in flames at about 1am resulting in the death of four people including his two aged wives and two grand daughters.
It was also gathered that property worth millions of naira were razed down at the resident of the late businessman.
The eyewitness revealed that though the men of the fire service
stationed at Bida tried to salvage the situation the fire had
already ravaged some parts of the building leading to the death of
the four people.
The immediate cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained but
the eyewitness revealed that it might not be unconnected with
power surge.
He prayed to Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the
losses.
He also prayed to Allah to prevent the recurrence of the
unfortunate incident in his domain and advised the people to be wary
of fire outbreak especially at dry season.
Meanwhile the burial prayers for the deceased have been
conducted by the chief imam of Bida, Ustaz Adamu Liman-Yakatun who
urged the family to accept the incident as an act destined by God.
In his sermon, the chief imam noted that death is an expected end of
every mortal and enjoined the family to take solace in the words of
God that said all living must taste death.