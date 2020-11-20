The first professor of Veterinary Medicine in Northern Nigeria and Marafan Nupe, Prof. Shehu Jibrin Bida, is dead.

The Bida Emirate Council which yesterday announced his death, said he was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

He died yesterday morning in his house in Bida at the age of 86 years.

The Emirate in a statement conveyed the condolence of Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar who prayed that Allah SWT grants the soul of the late Marafan Nupe eternal rest and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The elder statesman who was a one-time chairman of old Bida local government council was a respected leader in Bida who was always toeing the path of peace and unity.

He is survived by three wives, 17 children, grand children and great grand children who hold prominent positions across the country.

The funeral prayer took place at the Eid Pray Ground in Bida, Niger State with many sympathizers around to offer prayers for the deceased.

The Etsu Nupe described the death of Prof Bida, as a monumental loss to the Kin Nupe, Niger State and the country in general.

Bida, who was the first professor in Nupe land and first professor of Veterinary Medicine in Northern Nigeria died at the age of 86 in his country home in Bida, Niger State after a brief illness.

The traditional ruler described the late Marafan Nupe, as an academic par excellence as well as an astute politician, who created positive precedence of inter-relationship between the rich, the peasants, the old and the young.

The royal father described the late Marafan Nupe as a humble gentleman known for fairness and justice.

Alhaji Abubakar added that the deceased showed love to everybody , irrespective of their tribe or religious inclination, noting that he was a godly father who had the interest of his subjects at heart above any other thing.

The royal father said he was deeply touched when he received the news that Prof Bida who is also the Marafan Nupe had passed on.

Alhaji Abubakar said that the late Bida was a committed technocrat, patriotic leader and a detribalised Nigerian.