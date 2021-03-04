By ABU NMODU, Minna

The Etsu Nupe and chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has described the death of emir of Kagara as a great loss to the state.

The Etsu Nupe, who spoke on the demise of the emir, said that the death of the first class emir was very painful and had created a vacuum that would be too difficult to fill.

.He said, ‘‘On behalf of the Council of Traditional Rulers, I wish to extend our heartfelt commiseration to Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, the Kagara Emirate Council, the people of Kagara and Niger State on the passage of the highly respected monarch who ascended to the throne of his forefathers.”

According to Etsu Nupe, the late emir showed love to people who live in his domain irrespective of tribe or religious inclination.

The Etsu Nupe said he was saddened when he received the news of the death of the emir of Kagara.

“His death is a huge loss not only to Kagara Kingdom, but also to

Niger State and the nation as a whole. He lived exemplary life

worthy of emulation; his forgiving spirit was exceptional”, he added.