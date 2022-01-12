The Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has unveiled Alhaji Usman Shafii-Ndagi as the new district head of Lagun in Lavun local government area.

Abubakar was represented by the Mayaki Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Aliyu-Maiyaki, at a brief ceremony in Lagun, where he officially presented Shafii-Ndagi, Chata Raba Nupe, as the new district head.

He urged the appointee to be dedicated, patriotic and God-fearing in the discharge of his responsibilities and to accord priority to the security and welfare of his constituents.

The monarch also charged Shafii-Ndagi to always work toward attaining sustainable peace and unity as well as the socioeconomic development of the district.

To the people of the emirate, Nigerlites and other Nigerians, Abubakar urged them to live in peace with one another to foster national unity.

He also stressed the need for the people of the emirate and Nigerians to continue to tolerate one another to move the country forward.

In his inaugural speech, Alhaji Shafii-Ndagi appealed to the people to be security conscious and to report the movements of suspicious persons to the security agencies.

