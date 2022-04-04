The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Muslims to intensify prayers during the Holy Month of Ramadan for the return of permanent peace in Nigeria.

He said in his Ramadan message from Saudi Arabia that no challenge can defy the potency of prayers, hence the need for Muslims to intensify prayers during Ramadan.

The monarch said, Ramadan is much more than just not eating and drinking, but a period for total spiritual renewal. He also warned against provocative sermons capable of inciting the public against each other before, during and after Ramadan.

He said security challenges such as insurgency, banditry and kidnapping would be overcome through ceaseless and fervent prayers by all, especially in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, he said the current security, socio-economic and other challenges facing the country can be solved through divine intervention.

The Etsu Nupe explained that the ongoing Ramadan fast was the most auspicious period to offer prayers to Almighty God to provide sustainable solutions to problems plaguing the country.

The traditional ruler urged Muslims to use the month to pray fervently for peaceful coexistence, stability, and progress of Nupe Kingdom, Niger State and the nation at large.

He also urged Muslim faithful in the country to use the Ramadan to re-dedicate themselves to the service of Almighty God and reflect on His injunctions in dealing with the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

While saying that Ramadan period gives the opportunity to ask for God’s forgiveness, tolerance of human imperfections and frailties of everyday lives, he added that the fasting period presents a platform to appreciate Allah’s abundant blessings, protection and guidance over the years.