The European Union (EU) has granted additional €15 million to support Nigeria’s energy support programme (NESP).

This is coming as the EU in agreement with Germany’s Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) also announced extension of its €48 million investment in the NESP till next year.

With the extension, the EU has granted an additional €15 million funding to the initial €20 million dedicated to supporting the Nigerian renewable energy sector while the total funding for the programme now comprises €35million from the EU, while €13 million is from the German government.

Speaking in Abuja, head of cooperation, EU delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ms Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, disclosed that the programme marks a notable example of how efficient the cooperation between Nigeria and the EU is.

The NESP is a technical assistance programme, co-funded by the European Union and the German federal ministry of economic cooperation and development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ in collaboration with the federal ministry of power (FMP).

The EU and the German government have now agreed to extend the second phase of the NESP until November 2022 for the EU contribution and until May 2023 for the BMZ contribution.