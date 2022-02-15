European Union (EU) yesterday announced funding of €44 million (N21 billion) for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) designed to employ graduates who recently concluded the mandatory one-year National Youth Service (NYSC).

The executive vice president of E), Margrethe Vestager, who is on a working visit to Nigeria, made the disclosure at an Investment Round Table on NJFP at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Vestager said the EU’s intervention in the scheme, which will be contracted to the United Nations Development Project (UNDP) “is the first concrete commitment that EU is making in support of youth as part of our new multiannual programme with Nigeria.”

She said the programme would provide an opportunity for mentors who were already engaged in various industries, gained relevant experience and built capacity over the years to provide mentorship and support for young Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, “Our objective in this programme is to support the creation of new green and smart jobs, such as tech and innovation, research and development, social, telecom, agriculture and green economy, for young graduates, including women and groups living in vulnerable situations. These are exactly the types of jobs we wish to promote under the Global Gateway Initiative.”

Vestager explained that the jubilee programme will provide a pathway for young Nigerians to gain work experience in top tier organisations, gaining relevant skills and building the right networks for the future in various sectors including information and communications technology, financial services, trade, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing.

“Other sectors include mining, telecommunications, creative industries and technology, education, health, research and development, and public sector institutions. We believe that building the right skills and experiences across these sectors are important to sustain the economic growth we are experiencing,’’ she said.

Vestager expressed satisfaction with the fact that EU companies in Nigeria were already participating in the programme, even as she called on fellow development partners and the private sector to make contributions to make the programme a success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The participation of EU Companies shows the mutual benefits that the collaboration between the EU and EU companies can bring to the economic development of Nigeria,” she said.

Fellows registered under the programme will receive a monthly stipend of N100,000.00 paid fully by the NJFP.