By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The European Union (EU), through the Village Saving Loan (VSL) groups, has empowered 500 farmers with dry season farming input to guarantee food security and production in Adamawa state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ali Umar, State Coordinator, OXFAM during the flag off in Numan, said more than 20 benefiting VSL groups in various communities started savings and issuance of revolving loan to themselves.

The PROACT, a 5years project implemented by Oxfam and CRUDAN in four councils, recorded success in Guyuk, Gombi Numan and Maiha, following the impact of the intervention in the pilot LGAs, prompted the need to replicate same approach.

According to him, some of the inputs provided to the farmers include bags of Nitrogen Potassium Phosphate, (NPK-15-15-15) and water pumps would reduce poverty.

Ruth Dul, Executive Director, CRUDAN Headquarters Jos, appreciated the farmers and stakeholders synergy in strengthening food resilience in the region.

During his submission Innocent Koto, Numan council chairman, promised to support the program.

Koto noted that, “The distribution would reduce poverty, transform the council to an efficient producer of food for improve means of livelihood.”

Celestina Dauda and Ibrahim Iliyasu from Zamani Farmers Association, confirmed that the program has supported them and their families.