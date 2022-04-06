European Union (EU) says 19 Russian diplomats are being expelled from Belgium.

In a video statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “I decided to designate persona non grata a number of officials of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU for engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status.”

He said the Russian envoy was being summoned to the EU to explain the move.

At the United Nations (UN), Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, in his remarks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the UN Security Council (UNSC) said Moscow places “on your conscience the ungrounded accusations against the Russian military, which are not confirmed by any eyewitnesses.”

Russia has claimed that images presented by Ukrainian authorities to show there had been a massacre in Bucha were fake, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out of the area.

“You only saw what they showed you. You couldn’t ignore the flagrant inconsistencies in the version of events which are being promoted by Ukrainian and Western media,” the ambassador told the UNSC.

The reports and images showing civilian deaths in Bucha are “very disturbing”, China’s ambassador to the UN said.

However, he added that the circumstances should be verified and any accusations should be based on facts.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, Ambassador Zhang Jun repeated Beijing’s stance that sanctions are not effective in solving the Ukraine crisis but instead they accelerate the economic spillover.

He also called on the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the EU to engage in a dialogue with Russia.

At least 1,430 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including more than 121 children, according to the UN’s aid chief.

“We know this is likely a serious underestimate,” Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

He added there was “a long road ahead” in the UN’s effort to broker a ceasefire after what he described as a “frank” meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.

“But it must be traveled, and … we will travel it,” Griffiths said, noting that he hoped to travel to Ukraine on Wednesday to hold discussions with officials there over a possible truce.

Griffiths also warned that “perilous conditions” were hampering the UN’s “efforts to access civilians” and called for non-combatants to be “allowed to move to safer areas without the fear of attacks.”

The UN’s undersecretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs said the world body has received “credible” allegations that Russian forces have used indiscriminate cluster munitions at least 24 times in populated parts of Ukraine.

Rosemary DiCarlo told the UNSC the global body was “gravely concerned by the persistent use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area,” saying such weapons are causing the most civilian casualties in the war.

She said that claims that Ukrainian forces have used such weapons were also being investigated.

DiCarlo added that allegations of “conflict-related sexual violence perpetrated by Russian forces” had also emerged.

“These include gang rape and rapes in front of children,” she added. “There are also claims of sexual violence by Ukrainian forces and civil defense militias.”