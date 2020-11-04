The European Delegation and the EU member states in Nigeria have said they were still issuing certain categories of visas in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU in a statement yesterday titled, ‘Travel visas to Europe,’ said priority was being given to students looking to study in Europe.

It noted that thousands of visas had been issued this year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further disclosed that the EU member countries were also assisting 93 students selected for the Erasmus+ scholarships.

It stated, “In 2020, more Nigerian students were selected for the prestigious Erasmus programme than ever before, showing that the EU would not be deterred by the COVID-19 crisis in giving priority to the support of Nigerian youth.”

The EU Ambassador, Mr Ketil Karlsen commended the issuance of visas by the EU member states.

He said “This underlines the essential relations between the EU and Nigeria. Creating new opportunities for the youth and making sure that Nigerian students can study in Europe is a vital part of our partnership.”