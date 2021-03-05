By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The European Union (EU) has trained 30 persons on budget monitoring and social audit in seven PROACT Local Government Areas of Kebbi and Adamawa states.

Mr Emmanuel Bonnet, Consultant, OXFAM PROACT project said, the goal was to build the capacity of the monitors at the grassroots to effectively key into budget tracking, implementation to hold public office holders accountable in Fofure, Gombi Song and Guyuk councils.

The project being implemented by OXFAM and CRUDAN raised advocacy of monitors for participatory budgeting and evaluation to enhance their citizens engagement at the community level.

The training which began on Thursday with 30 representatives from groups, would in-turn step down the skills to other community members for vibrant sustainability as the program enters its last lap.

“Citizens’ needs on budget monitoring is paramount to quality services delivery. EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN believes in transferring skills acquired in the last five years to grassroots communities.”

Mr Samson Juwai, from Wusa group, stated that the project supported many orphans, women and youths in the area.

Jawai appreciated the program in enriching communities in the four benefiting councils.

EU projects is committed at improving the food security, nutrition and resilience of vulnerable households in disaster and conflict affected communities of the two states.