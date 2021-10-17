A former United States President once said, “Death is not a period that ends the great sentence of life, but a comma that punctuates it to more lofty significance.”

Okunbo in his life was a gem and a man who inspired selfless love and sacrifice for his people humbly and quietly, took a bow on this world’s stage at a London clinic on the 8th of August, 2021 after battling with pancreatic cancer when the world needed him most.

However, since the demise of Captain Hosa Okunbo, an Edo State-born billionaire and philanthropist who passed on recently, there is barely a day that passes by that something new will not be said or written about by the lives he touched during his lifetime.

Leading the trail of tributes, former President Goodluck Jonathan said Okunbo lived an impactful life.

He said Okunbo was a great entrepreneur who contributed greatly to the growth of our nation through his hard work, discipline, and perseverance.

“I do not know him too early in his life but I got to know when I got into politics and that was the beginning of our relationship.

“From a humble beginning, he ascended to the height of entrepreneurship and established himself as a great force in aviation, real estate, agriculture, and of course the oil and gas where he touched many lives,” he said.

Speaking further on Okunbo’s sojourn as an entrepreneur, he said with all his achievements as a successful businessman, Capt Hosa remained a humble man and never lost his humanity, his love for people was evident in his philanthropy and in his several callings he championed during his life.

“He will indeed be missed by many including me. Not only his community but all of us in this country because of his impactful friendship and relationship he cultivated while alive. May God almighty grant his soul the eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear this loss, may you all be comforted,” prayed former President Jonathan.

He added that from a humble background, Capt Okunbo would have given up because of what life threw at him but like a captain, he navigated his way into limelight and fame.

On his part, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole described him as a good example of Edo’s fighting spirit.

He said, “It is hard to find the right word to describe Capt. He was unique in many respects. I heard about him from people who were close to him when I decided to contest the governorship in 2006/2007 when we met. He made a good impression on me. I saw him as someone who was frank.”

He recalled that Okunbo gave him his full support at a time when people believed it was impossible to take PDP out of power.

According to him, “He was one of the few who believe that Edo can and should benefit from good governance and even though I had not known him one on one then he knew me by reputation and since then we have had a very good and cordial relationship.

“When he is angry he will tell it to your face and the next minute he will be smiling with you. In fact, Capt Hosa was running what you might call a one man social security system.”

He added that each time “you visit his house you see a lot of people waiting to see him because they believe once they see him their life will change.”

Meanwhile, the former governor of Borno state, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, described capt as a man of peace with a large heart.

Sheriff said Okunbo was always concerned about other people’s well-being.

According to him, “He was a man of peace. God created some human beings with a large heart. Each time the capt came to me he was always concerned about other people’s problems and how to solve them.

He will call me saying Sheriff, you must do this, and he is concerned about others while he keeps his personal problems to himself.”

Commiserating with the nation over the loss, he said he was a great loss to the nation.

“I have gone to visit him four times in London and the last thing I will hear was that Capt had passed on. I felt very sad, look at all the people Capt was looking after, this is one man that cares for everybody. It will be difficult to find someone like him,” he said.

On his part, Hon Ahmed Wadada, board of director, Peugeot said Okunbo, was a detribalized Nigerian and generous to all that came across him.

Wadada said Okunbo was a fantastic and unique human being, adding that he was generous, humane, kind, and humble.

He said, “My relationship with capt dated back to 1996. I lived with him and as far as my relationship with him was concerned and in all other relationships he had no boundaries. He will not look at you based on your tribe or religion.

“In fact, he will not look at you based on your conduct, he deals and relates to you as a human being because he never discards relationships with anybody no matter how bad or what you do to him he continues to relate to you.”

Also a former governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu described Okunbo’s magnitude of generosity as hard to find.

Feeling pained over the loss, he said he is certainly irreplaceable.

According to him, “Hosa was passionate about people and the development of Edo state and that made us very close. He was instrumental in everything I did. Despite assurance from God of where he is, I still feel a deep sense of loss, he is certainly irreplaceable.”

Captain’s first child and the wife Olu of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, in her eulogy appreciated all those who came from over to honour Capt Hosa and the family, adding that her father personified the greatest virtues.

She said, “The extent of my dad’s impact is embodied in the tremendous show of love and support my family has received from you all and many around the world in the past two months.

“It is humbling to see this room filled with many people who knew and cared for him. Thank you. I would like to specially thank my great king and loving husband Ogiame Atuwatse III for the love and support in this most trying time in my life, he is ably represented by the Chiefs and Royal family.

“To all that have attended today, I say thank you. As you have honored my father you will be honoured among the nations and peoples of the world.

“Tributes poured in ceaselessly for my father and icon, no matter how soothing these tributes sound, there are no fitting words to describe such an inspiring, kind, and selfless man the world will probably never see again. In all of these, it suggests that the goal of life is not to live forever but to leave behind legacies that will impact on the world after we have gone,” said late Okunbo’s first son, Osahon Okubo, with an anguish-laden voice.

He said his father’s life was guided by two principles which he said are love and mercy.

According to him, “His life is a lesson and every chance you have to spend with him; he tells you a story from his experience and the bible. I once asked him, why do you forgive so easily, there are so many people around him that hurt him very deeply but still, he had them around him and he said my son, do you know the reason God will always deliver my enemies at my feet? It is because God knows I will have mercy upon them. He said his two guiding principles were love and mercy; those were the two principles he lived his life by.

“He told me something in the heat of this cancer problem, he said my son everybody is not supposed to live long, it is not the length of your life, it is about the impact you leave behind. He said I have always told you people when you were growing up and all of us from the first to last will testify to this, he will say once I have paid your school fees, everything else is an addendum. I will sell everything I have to enjoy myself that was what he told us growing up. He said God sent me here to do something and for the past four days, people have spoken about it.”

On his part, Dr Peter J Osagie, said Okunbo was an irreplaceable leader, revered by everyone, whose example should be the template for our day-to-day life.

Osagie said the ceaseless tributes dedicated to him from all across the world, the prayers, and condolence messages to his family are all demonstrations of his good work.

Acknowledging his role aimed at touching the lives of all, he said, Okunbo was a shining beacon of hope to Edo State, Nigeria, and the world. He is an irreplaceable icon of humanity and defender of social values.

He said his qualities of tolerance, forbearance, forgiveness, decency, and respect for others, no matter their status, are a model for all.

“Without doubt, with these prayers, Cappy as he was fondly called, no matter his shortcomings in life, has been promoted to glory to revel in the presence of our Lord and maker.

“His selflessness to humanity was a beacon of hope for the downtrodden. A captain of industry who dedicated most of his life grooming the next generation of entrepreneurs and most of who are today successful businessmen or managers under his conglomerates,” he added.

Other prominent Nigerians across divide who stormed Benin City to pay their respect to Okunbo include governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, governor Babatunde Sanwolu of Lagos state, governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, govenor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, President Muhammadu Buhari represented by his daughters Halima Bawa and Zara Indimi.