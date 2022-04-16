15 months after the passing of my eldest brother, Sam Nda- Isaiah, the chairman and publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, tragedy struck again in the family.

I was on the media team of the Nigeria Governors Forum in Dubai for the investment summit. Around 3 am Dubai time on April 1st, I received a call from my wife. Immediately I saw the call at that ungodly hour I knew something was wrong. after some small talk, she said “ Mama has gone to be with the Lord.

Immediately I heard those words I became blank. That was how sleep eluded me and I cried my eyes out. I made calls to get the next available flight out of Dubai but it was not possible.

The flight back to Nigeria was arguably the longest in my life. Immediately I touched down in Nigeria, I became extremely sad. Usually, when I travel out of the country, anytime I return the first person I call is my mother.

I lost my dad 8 years ago and in 8 years, we have lost three pillars of the family – my dad, mum, and eldest brother. Indeed this is a trying moment for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

My mother passed on April 1st. April Fool played a cruel joke on all of us.

if selflessness is a person, that would be my mother. She sacrificed everything for her children and always put everyone’s interests above hers.

There is this popular saying that generosity is not by your status or deep pockets, but by your heart, it comes naturally. That’s the perfect description of my mother. She was generous to a fault and was constantly giving the little she had to her children, relatives, and all. Even when you tell her to stop that it should be the other way round, it didn’t deter her. She gave till her last breath.

Saying I will miss my mother is an understatement. At 40, I’m still my mother’s baby. Till I got married eight years ago, my mother was still buying me Christmas clothes.

One thing my siblings and I will miss about our mother is the constant communication. She was ever-present in our lives. We are constantly in touch on the phone, she speaks to all get children on the phone constantly. Every Saturday was a visit to her place with my children. She makes sure she gives my children and her other grandkids that came around money for their offering on Sunday.

When my first son Clement who is named after my father was told his grandmother had gone to heaven his response was, “what about my offering. The first thing he remembered about his grandmother was her generosity.

My mother is married to a journalist almost all her life, so she was a news person. She listens to her radio and gets abreast of current issues affecting the polity at that particular moment. She also doesn’t miss the 9pm news on NTA.I used to tell some of my colleagues that my mother is more current than most senior journalists.

My mother was born during the Easter period, she married during the Easter period, and died during the Easter period. Your life indeed was a life of victory – you came, you saw and you conquered.

The death of my eldest brother really affected her and it was a miracle she survived 15 months after his death. On December 31st night in church, one of the things I was grateful for was that my mum saw the end of 2021. It was a miracle.

This is one death I will never forget. I remember your words of advice to me all the time and I promise you mother I will never fail you. Your advice and shadow will guide me for the rest of my life. I know you will be in heaven watching and smiling. Your Aibe will make you proud, this I promise you. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.